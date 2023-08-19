Out on Woodward! The sights and sounds of the 2023 Dream Cruise

(WXYZ) — It's the day car enthusiasts have been waiting for all summer, the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise!

Today, the cruise takes over metro Detroit's most famous road as people flock to see classics, oddities and more.

The Dream Cruise is one of the largest outdoor automotive events in the world, drawing more than 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars from around the world. It links together nine cities on America’s oldest highway.

Don't forget to catch our 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise special airing tonight on WXYZ-TV and across all of your favorite streaming devices from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Come along with us today and check out what we're seeing here on Woodward:

The Cruise in Shoes 5K kicked off the festivities this morning:

Cruise in Shoes 5K Walk/Run

Car enthusiasts hit the avenue early to soak up the sun and cruise Woodward:

Scripps 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise

Scripps 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise

Scripps 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise

FULL GALLERY: 2023 WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE

