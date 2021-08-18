Pasteiner’s Auto Zone Hobbies continues tradition of highly anticipated Dream Cruise lunch

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Birmingham memorabilia store on Woodward Avenue, Pasteiner’s Auto Zone Hobbies, has been in business for 33 years and has participated in every single Dream Cruise, which happens to be the world’s largest one-day automotive event since its inception back in 1995.

Steve says the store was his dad’s idea, who is always on the lookout to add higher-end collectibles to the collection.

At Pasteiner’s, car enthusiasts can get their hands on all things automobiles including magazines and books from around the world to model cars as well as Dream Cruise merchandise.

However, one of the biggest highlights for the store is when they get to host, once again, the annual Woodward Dream Cruise lunch at their parking lot.

This Saturday, Aug. 21, attendees will be treated to a great selection of cars at the store's location along with free hot dogs and bottled water with of course the best seats on Woodward to view the cruise.

Hope you can make it!!