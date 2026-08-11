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Photo gallery: Metro Detroiters show off their cars ahead of 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise

Ahead of the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise, we asked metro Detroiters to show off their classic cars. See some of the photos.

768471241_27916609137988902_753005432015232882_n.jpg Charlie Brooks - 1957 Chevrolet Belair 2dr Hardtop. Owned the car for 35 years. Was apart for 23 years. Completed 4 summers ago and drive it as much as possible. Has a supercharged LS.Photo by: Charlie Brooks Lindsay Styke · Jim Styke - 71 elcamino with a 427lsx block.jpg Lindsay Styke · Jim Styke - 71 elcamino with a 427lsx block.jpgPhoto by: Lindsay Styke John Ivankovics Our 58 Ford Sunliner .jpg John Ivankovics Our 58 Ford SunlinerPhoto by: John Ivankovics John Ivankovics · My 72 Ranchero GT .jpg John Ivankovics · My 72 Ranchero GTPhoto by: John Ivankovics 1972 Boat tail Buick Riviera - Ryan Cannon.jpg 1972 Boat tail Buick RivieraPhoto by: Ryan Cannon Ryan Law - Ford LTD.jpg 1972 Ford LTD Convertible, last of the big body convertibles, this will be my son’s 20th dream Cruise with me! His first one he was only four months old!Photo by: Ryan Law 1955 Packard Clipper Super - Keith Dromowicz.jpg 1955 Packard Clipper Super - Keith DromowiczPhoto by: Keith Dromowicz Screenshot 2026-08-11 at 9.40.49 AM.png Bernie Ferris Meet Chester Cheetos14 years old 2012 ChallengerHeader Orange alot of custom workMost car guys know this rideWon many trophiesPhoto by: Bernie Ferris 768577164_10108744652358756_6974678768742189685_n.jpg Joe Conflitti - My 1963 1/2 Ford Galaxie 500Photo by: Joe Conflitti Paul Galea · 76 Corvette.jpg Paul Galea · 76 CorvettePhoto by: Paul Galea 771844130_122157186194415357_4549952604507396426_n.jpg Brian Caudill - 1964 Oldsmobile JetStar 1Photo by: Brian Caudill John Ivankovics · My 57 Ranchero.jpg John Ivankovics - My 57 RancheroPhoto by: John Ivankovics Jeff Pelc · My 1972 chevelle with a 572 big block. .jpg Jeff Pelc · My 1972 chevelle with a 572 big block.Photo by: Jeff Pelc Woody Wadsworth · 1971 Duster Six Pack will be out kicking up some DUST! Built from scratch and has won many outstanding awards!! .jpeg Woody Wadsworth · 1971 Duster Six Pack will be out kicking up some DUST! Built from scratch and has won many outstanding awards!!Photo by: Woody Wadsworth Jim Spieth · 1972 Mercury Montego GT 351CJ low production numbers for this model. .jpg Jim Spieth - 1972 Mercury Montego GT 351CJ low production numbers for this model.Photo by: Jim Spieth Kim Montgomery Johnson · 1958 TR3 beautiful baby blue! It’s not fast! But it’s cool and fun! .jpg Kim Montgomery Johnson · 1958 TR3 beautiful baby blue! It’s not fast! But it’s cool and fun!Photo by: Kim Montgomery Johnson Kevin Meyers · 71 Plymouth GTX. .jpg Kevin Meyers · 71 Plymouth GTX.Photo by: Kevin Meyers 771857017_10243904073638549_127200488934564944_n.jpg JR Thompson - We have owned this 62 for 53 years. Brought it home as a disaster and it sat for 30 years until I retired. Took two years to restore it. It has matching numbers. Glenda Waynick Thompson, my bride of 61 year this August,and I enjoy driving it for pure enjoyment.Photo by: JR Thompson

Photo gallery: Metro Detroiters show off their cars ahead of 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise

close-gallery
  • 768471241_27916609137988902_753005432015232882_n.jpg
  • Lindsay Styke · Jim Styke - 71 elcamino with a 427lsx block.jpg
  • John Ivankovics Our 58 Ford Sunliner .jpg
  • John Ivankovics · My 72 Ranchero GT .jpg
  • 1972 Boat tail Buick Riviera - Ryan Cannon.jpg
  • Ryan Law - Ford LTD.jpg
  • 1955 Packard Clipper Super - Keith Dromowicz.jpg
  • Screenshot 2026-08-11 at 9.40.49 AM.png
  • 768577164_10108744652358756_6974678768742189685_n.jpg
  • Paul Galea · 76 Corvette.jpg
  • 771844130_122157186194415357_4549952604507396426_n.jpg
  • John Ivankovics · My 57 Ranchero.jpg
  • Jeff Pelc · My 1972 chevelle with a 572 big block. .jpg
  • Woody Wadsworth · 1971 Duster Six Pack will be out kicking up some DUST! Built from scratch and has won many outstanding awards!! .jpeg
  • Jim Spieth · 1972 Mercury Montego GT 351CJ low production numbers for this model. .jpg
  • Kim Montgomery Johnson · 1958 TR3 beautiful baby blue! It’s not fast! But it’s cool and fun! .jpg
  • Kevin Meyers · 71 Plymouth GTX. .jpg
  • 771857017_10243904073638549_127200488934564944_n.jpg

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Charlie Brooks - 1957 Chevrolet Belair 2dr Hardtop. Owned the car for 35 years. Was apart for 23 years. Completed 4 summers ago and drive it as much as possible. Has a supercharged LS.Charlie Brooks
Lindsay Styke · Jim Styke - 71 elcamino with a 427lsx block.jpgLindsay Styke
John Ivankovics Our 58 Ford SunlinerJohn Ivankovics
John Ivankovics · My 72 Ranchero GTJohn Ivankovics
1972 Boat tail Buick RivieraRyan Cannon
1972 Ford LTD Convertible, last of the big body convertibles, this will be my son’s 20th dream Cruise with me! His first one he was only four months old!Ryan Law
1955 Packard Clipper Super - Keith DromowiczKeith Dromowicz
Bernie Ferris Meet Chester Cheetos14 years old 2012 ChallengerHeader Orange alot of custom workMost car guys know this rideWon many trophiesBernie Ferris
Joe Conflitti - My 1963 1/2 Ford Galaxie 500Joe Conflitti
Paul Galea · 76 CorvettePaul Galea
Brian Caudill - 1964 Oldsmobile JetStar 1Brian Caudill
John Ivankovics - My 57 RancheroJohn Ivankovics
Jeff Pelc · My 1972 chevelle with a 572 big block.Jeff Pelc
Woody Wadsworth · 1971 Duster Six Pack will be out kicking up some DUST! Built from scratch and has won many outstanding awards!!Woody Wadsworth
Jim Spieth - 1972 Mercury Montego GT 351CJ low production numbers for this model.Jim Spieth
Kim Montgomery Johnson · 1958 TR3 beautiful baby blue! It’s not fast! But it’s cool and fun!Kim Montgomery Johnson
Kevin Meyers · 71 Plymouth GTX.Kevin Meyers
JR Thompson - We have owned this 62 for 53 years. Brought it home as a disaster and it sat for 30 years until I retired. Took two years to restore it. It has matching numbers. Glenda Waynick Thompson, my bride of 61 year this August,and I enjoy driving it for pure enjoyment.JR Thompson
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