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Charlie Brooks - 1957 Chevrolet Belair 2dr Hardtop. Owned the car for 35 years. Was apart for 23 years. Completed 4 summers ago and drive it as much as possible. Has a supercharged LS. Charlie Brooks

Lindsay Styke · Jim Styke - 71 elcamino with a 427lsx block.jpg Lindsay Styke

John Ivankovics Our 58 Ford Sunliner John Ivankovics

John Ivankovics · My 72 Ranchero GT John Ivankovics

1972 Boat tail Buick Riviera Ryan Cannon

1972 Ford LTD Convertible, last of the big body convertibles, this will be my son’s 20th dream Cruise with me! His first one he was only four months old! Ryan Law

1955 Packard Clipper Super - Keith Dromowicz Keith Dromowicz

Bernie Ferris Meet Chester Cheetos14 years old 2012 ChallengerHeader Orange alot of custom workMost car guys know this rideWon many trophies Bernie Ferris

Joe Conflitti - My 1963 1/2 Ford Galaxie 500 Joe Conflitti

Paul Galea · 76 Corvette Paul Galea

Brian Caudill - 1964 Oldsmobile JetStar 1 Brian Caudill

John Ivankovics - My 57 Ranchero John Ivankovics

Jeff Pelc · My 1972 chevelle with a 572 big block. Jeff Pelc

Woody Wadsworth · 1971 Duster Six Pack will be out kicking up some DUST! Built from scratch and has won many outstanding awards!! Woody Wadsworth

Jim Spieth - 1972 Mercury Montego GT 351CJ low production numbers for this model. Jim Spieth

Kim Montgomery Johnson · 1958 TR3 beautiful baby blue! It’s not fast! But it’s cool and fun! Kim Montgomery Johnson

Kevin Meyers · 71 Plymouth GTX. Kevin Meyers

JR Thompson - We have owned this 62 for 53 years. Brought it home as a disaster and it sat for 30 years until I retired. Took two years to restore it. It has matching numbers. Glenda Waynick Thompson, my bride of 61 year this August,and I enjoy driving it for pure enjoyment. JR Thompson

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