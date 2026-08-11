Photo gallery: Metro Detroiters show off their cars ahead of 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise
Ahead of the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise, we asked metro Detroiters to show off their classic cars. See some of the photos.
Charlie Brooks - 1957 Chevrolet Belair 2dr Hardtop. Owned the car for 35 years. Was apart for 23 years. Completed 4 summers ago and drive it as much as possible. Has a supercharged LS.Photo by: Charlie Brooks Lindsay Styke · Jim Styke - 71 elcamino with a 427lsx block.jpgPhoto by: Lindsay Styke John Ivankovics Our 58 Ford SunlinerPhoto by: John Ivankovics John Ivankovics · My 72 Ranchero GTPhoto by: John Ivankovics 1972 Boat tail Buick RivieraPhoto by: Ryan Cannon 1972 Ford LTD Convertible, last of the big body convertibles, this will be my son’s 20th dream Cruise with me! His first one he was only four months old!Photo by: Ryan Law 1955 Packard Clipper Super - Keith DromowiczPhoto by: Keith Dromowicz Bernie Ferris Meet Chester Cheetos14 years old 2012 ChallengerHeader Orange alot of custom workMost car guys know this rideWon many trophiesPhoto by: Bernie Ferris Joe Conflitti - My 1963 1/2 Ford Galaxie 500Photo by: Joe Conflitti Paul Galea · 76 CorvettePhoto by: Paul Galea Brian Caudill - 1964 Oldsmobile JetStar 1Photo by: Brian Caudill John Ivankovics - My 57 RancheroPhoto by: John Ivankovics Jeff Pelc · My 1972 chevelle with a 572 big block.Photo by: Jeff Pelc Woody Wadsworth · 1971 Duster Six Pack will be out kicking up some DUST! Built from scratch and has won many outstanding awards!!Photo by: Woody Wadsworth Jim Spieth - 1972 Mercury Montego GT 351CJ low production numbers for this model.Photo by: Jim Spieth Kim Montgomery Johnson · 1958 TR3 beautiful baby blue! It’s not fast! But it’s cool and fun!Photo by: Kim Montgomery Johnson Kevin Meyers · 71 Plymouth GTX.Photo by: Kevin Meyers JR Thompson - We have owned this 62 for 53 years. Brought it home as a disaster and it sat for 30 years until I retired. Took two years to restore it. It has matching numbers. Glenda Waynick Thompson, my bride of 61 year this August,and I enjoy driving it for pure enjoyment.Photo by: JR Thompson