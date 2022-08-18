Watch Now
Share your photos in the Ford Classic Car Garage for the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Woodward Dream Cruise
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 18, 2022
(WXYZ) — The classics are getting revved up and will soon be hitting Woodward Avenue.

That's because the Dream Cruise is just around the corner. In preparation for the annual celebration of car culture, we want to see your classic ride.

So we've opened up the Ford Classic Car Garage for you to "park" in.

All you have to do to enter is upload a picture and description of your ride.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER AND PARK YOUR CAR IN THE FORD CLASSIC CAR GARAGE

You can also check out the pictures of all the classics we've already received. 

