Share your photos in the Ford Classic Car Garage for the 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise

2023 Woodward Dream Cruise
Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 10, 2023
Get ready for fun on Woodward! The classics are getting revved up and will soon be hitting the most famous avenue around.

The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise is just around the corner. In preparation for the annual celebration of car culture, we want to see your classic ride.

So we've opened up the Ford Classic Car Garage for you to "park" in.

All you have to do to enter is upload a picture and description of your ride.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER AND PARK YOUR CAR IN THE FORD CLASSIC CAR GARAGE

You can also check out the pictures of all the classics we've already received.

Don't miss our Dream Cruise special airing on August 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

