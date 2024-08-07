'Start Your Engines' for the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise with the welcome party at Duggan's Irish Pub

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ — It's time to "Start Your Engines" as Ford is kicking off the event of the 2024 Dream Cruise with the welcome party at Duggan's Irish Pub on Woodward.

The event serves as the official kickoff for the cruise, which this year will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang.

Ford is the presenting sponsor of the Cruise, which will take over the avenue on August 17. As part of the festivities, the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise logo features the 60th-anniversary Mustang. The vehicle features a unique dash plaque and exclusive exterior features that Ford says "bring the classic accents of the original car that debuted in 1964 into the modern era."

The company will also feature new vehicles that will make their first public appearances, and will also spotlight their Bronco family of vehicles — which will have its own "Ford Bronco Corral."

The cruise will kick off with the Official Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5 p.m. August. 16, at East Nine Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. It will be immediately followed by the Lights & Sirens Cruise parade at 5:30 pm.m, with the procession going north on Woodward to 11 Mile Road and turning back to Nine Mile Road.

Don't forget to catch WXYZ-TV's Woodward Dream Cruise Special airing on Channel 7 on August 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. An encore presentation will air on WXYZ-TV from 10 a.m. until noon that Sunday.

The cruise will also feature the following other community events:

Berkley

Friday, Aug. 16:

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, W. 12 Mile Rd., between Coolidge and Greenfield Road

Birmingham

Saturday, Aug. 17:

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Birmingham Cruise, S. Old Woodward Avenue in Downtown Birmingham

Ferndale

Friday, Aug. 16: Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue

Noon – 8 p.m.: Quarter Midget Racing Youth Team Cars

1 – 7 p.m.: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show

Noon – 7 p.m.: Kids Car Club & Play Zone

1 – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

5 p.m.: Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

5:30 p.m.: Lights & Sirens Cruise Parade

Saturday, Aug. 17: Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue



10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mustang Alley

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Kids Car Club & Play Zone

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

Royal Oak

Friday, Aug. 16: E. 13 Mile Rd and Woodward Avenue

Noon – 7 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show

Saturday, Aug. 17: E. 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue



8 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show

Saturday, Aug. 17:



8 – 9:30 a.m.: Cruise In Shoes 5k Run, Shrine High School, 3500 W. 13 Mile Road

10 a.m.– 6 p.m.: Mustang Unleashed at Belle Tire, 31053 Woodward Avenue

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Display at Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Electric Vehicle Display at Vitamin Shoppe, 31753 Woodward Avenue

Pleasant Ridge

Saturday, Aug. 19:

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Ford Bronco Corral at Woodward & Oakland Park Blvd.

Pontiac

Aug. 16-17:

M-1 Classic Car Parade

Pontiac Classic Car Show in North Saginaw, Downtown Pontiac

SMART Bus

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, the one-day SMART Shuttle is FREE to all riders. Riders can board at any SMART RED or FAST bus stop from 8 Mile Road to Pontiac.

Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise

Official Woodward Dream Cruise merchandise is available to purchase on the website or at any of the following locations before and after the event: