'Start Your Engines' for the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise with the welcome party at Duggan's Irish Pub

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ — It's time to "Start Your Engines" as Ford is kicking off the event of the 2024 Dream Cruise with the welcome party at Duggan's Irish Pub on Woodward.
The event serves as the official kickoff for the cruise, which this year will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang.
Ford is the presenting sponsor of the Cruise, which will take over the avenue on August 17. As part of the festivities, the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise logo features the 60th-anniversary Mustang. The vehicle features a unique dash plaque and exclusive exterior features that Ford says "bring the classic accents of the original car that debuted in 1964 into the modern era."
The company will also feature new vehicles that will make their first public appearances, and will also spotlight their Bronco family of vehicles — which will have its own "Ford Bronco Corral."
The cruise will kick off with the Official Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5 p.m. August. 16, at East Nine Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. It will be immediately followed by the Lights & Sirens Cruise parade at 5:30 pm.m, with the procession going north on Woodward to 11 Mile Road and turning back to Nine Mile Road.
Don't forget to catch WXYZ-TV's Woodward Dream Cruise Special airing on Channel 7 on August 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. An encore presentation will air on WXYZ-TV from 10 a.m. until noon that Sunday.
The cruise will also feature the following other community events:
Berkley
Friday, Aug. 16:
- 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, W. 12 Mile Rd., between Coolidge and Greenfield Road
Birmingham
Saturday, Aug. 17:
- 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Birmingham Cruise, S. Old Woodward Avenue in Downtown Birmingham
Ferndale
Friday, Aug. 16: Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue
Noon – 8 p.m.: Quarter Midget Racing Youth Team Cars
- 1 – 7 p.m.: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show
- Noon – 7 p.m.: Kids Car Club & Play Zone
- 1 – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
- 5 p.m.: Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- 5:30 p.m.: Lights & Sirens Cruise Parade
Saturday, Aug. 17: Nine Mile and Woodward Avenue
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mustang Alley
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Kids Car Club & Play Zone
- 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
Royal Oak
Friday, Aug. 16: E. 13 Mile Rd and Woodward Avenue
- Noon – 7 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show
Saturday, Aug. 17: E. 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue
- 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show
Saturday, Aug. 17:
- 8 – 9:30 a.m.: Cruise In Shoes 5k Run, Shrine High School, 3500 W. 13 Mile Road
- 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.: Mustang Unleashed at Belle Tire, 31053 Woodward Avenue
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Display at Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Avenue
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Electric Vehicle Display at Vitamin Shoppe, 31753 Woodward Avenue
Pleasant Ridge
Saturday, Aug. 19:
- 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Ford Bronco Corral at Woodward & Oakland Park Blvd.
Pontiac
Aug. 16-17:
- M-1 Classic Car Parade
- Pontiac Classic Car Show in North Saginaw, Downtown Pontiac
SMART Bus
On Saturday, August 17, 2024, the one-day SMART Shuttle is FREE to all riders. Riders can board at any SMART RED or FAST bus stop from 8 Mile Road to Pontiac.
Official Woodward Dream Cruise Merchandise
Official Woodward Dream Cruise merchandise is available to purchase on the website or at any of the following locations before and after the event:
- Nine Mile Rd, east of Woodward Avenue, Ferndale (Aug. 16-17)
- Westborn Market – 27659 Woodward Ave, Berkley. (Aug. 17)
- Zoe’s Restaurant – 25994 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak. (Aug. 16-17)
- Sherwin Williams – 27958 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak. (Aug. 16-17)
- CVS Pharmacy, 30900 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak. (Aug. 16-17)
- Gus’s World Famous Hot & Spicy Fried Chicken, 31105 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak (Aug. 16-17)
- Kinkos – 33100 Woodward Ave, Birmingham. (Aug. 17)
- West Maple Mile Rd, north corner of Woodward, 35075 Woodward Ave, Birmingham. (Aug. 16-18)
- Birmingham Cruise, Downtown Birmingham, Old Woodward Avenue – multi-locations (Aug. 17)