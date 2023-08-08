Start your engines: Kick-off party celebrates start of 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise season

(WXYZ) — Get ready for the cars and the excitement! The 2023 Woodward Dream Cruise will soon take over metro Detroit's most famous road on Saturday, Aug. 19.

WXYZ-TV is once again proud to be your home for everything Dream Cruise.

Ford Motor Company is the sponsor of the main event. This will be the sixth consecutive year that Ford will sponsor the cruise.

WXYZ-TV along with Ford and 104.3 WOMC are holding a Dream Cruise kickoff party at Duggan’s Irish Pub in Royal Oak on Tuesday night showcasing the automaker’s new product and classic rides.

Here at WXYZ-TV, we're revving our engines, getting ready for the cruise. In addition to the photo galleries, videos and news you'll find here, watch for live coverage Dream Cruise week on 7 Action News.

On Aug. 19, our two-hour Woodward Dream Cruise special airs on WXYZ-TV and will be streaming on WXYZ.com and all of your favorite devices from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will also be an encore airdate for Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.

