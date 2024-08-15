This Bloomfield Hills car collector is bringing famous movie cars to the Woodward Dream Cruise

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Driving down Woodward Avenue during the Dream Cruise this weekend you'll see muscle cars, retro cars, and thanks to Mark Marougi, a few famous movie cars.

Marougi has been collecting famous movie cars from his Bloomfield Hills home since 2005.

He told 7 News Detroit, "I used to own tons of muscle cars, but these are to me cooler because people know them and they don’t get lost in time. They're basically timeless, people see them and are like, ‘oh I remember that car.'"

He has five cars that you may recognize at the moment.



A 1969 Charger from the Dukes of Hazzard 2005 movie

A 1991 Crown Victoria from the Blues Brothers 2000 movie

A 1967 Barracuda Corkys from the movie Corkys and Knight Rider TV show

A 1970 Road Runner from and Furious 7 - Vin Diesel's car

A 1999 Nissan Maxima from the first Fast And Furious movie.

Marougi has traveled the world collecting the cars. He's had about 30 of them, and buys and sells them.

"Some people can’t believe it, they’re like ‘how did you get that?’ it’s mind blowing to some people," said Marougi. "It’s hard to let them go now, they become like kids."

Each one has it's own story.

For instance, Marougi says this about the 1999 Nissan Maxima, "Paul Walker used to go to this diner that Vin Diesel owned and he used to get tuna with no crust. Everyone says when they see this car, ‘tuna no crust,’ cause that’s what it’s known for."

They're the behind the scenes stories of movies that have made history. You can hear them yourself with Marougi brings the cars to the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise.

Marougi said he plans to be stationed at Mr. Muffler just south of Duggan's Irish Pub on Woodward Avenue.

"It brings people back to their childhood, and I think that’s why I buy a lot of these cars because I'm remembering how good the childhood was," said Marougi.