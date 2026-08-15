WATCH AT 9 AM: Car expert Ken Lingenfelter to roll down Woodward Avenue with WXYZ

(WXYZ) — Are you ready to roll?! The 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise is here!

Car expert Ken Lingenfelter is gearing up to take his annual drive down Woodward this morning. You can watch all the fun here around 9 a.m.

WATCH LIVE HERE AROUND 9 A.M.

WXYZ-TV is the official media partner of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and our team will have coverage from Woodward during the annual event. The Woodward Dream Cruise special will air tonight on WXYZ-TV from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. You can also catch it on all of your favorite streaming devices.

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The Dream Cruise runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. along a 16-mile route of Woodward Ave. It started in 1995 and is held annually on the third Saturday in August.

