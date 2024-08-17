WATCH: Car expert Ken Lingenfelter rolls down Woodward Avenue

(WXYZ) — Ready to roll?! The 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise is here!

Car expert Ken Lingenfelter took us on his annual drive down Woodward this morning.

Check it out below:

WXYZ-TV is the official media partner of the Woodward Dream Cruise, and our team will have coverage from Woodward during the annual event. The Woodward Dream Cruise special will air tonight on WXYZ-TV from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. You can also catch it on all of your favorite streaming devices.

RELATED VIDEO: 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise kicks off with parade

Woodward Dream Cruise kicks off with parade

The Dream Cruise runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. along a 16-mile route of Woodward Ave. It started in 1995 and is held annually on the third Saturday in August.

