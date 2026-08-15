WATCH: WXYZ-TV's 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise special

The 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise had the famous avenue packed this weekend with classic and custom rides.

WXYZ-TV is proud to be an official broadcast partner of the Dream Cruise. The sights, the sounds, the stories—come along with us as we experience Woodward on the 31st anniversary of the popular event!

Watch the entire special in the video below

WXYZ-TV's 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise special

The Dream Cruise runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. along a 16-mile route of Woodward Ave. It started in 1995 and is held annually on the third Saturday in August.

More coverage from the Woodward Dream Cruise in the videos below

Watch below: Check out what car expert Ken Lingenfelter saw when he was out rolling down Woodward Avenue:

Cruising down Woodward with car expert Ken Lingenfelter

Watch below: Looking at what led to the creation of the Woodward Dream Cruise

Looking at what led to the creation of the Woodward Dream Cruise

Watch below: Meet the father-son duo who helped restore a 1986 Chevy Caprice before the Dream Cruise

Meet the father-son duo who helped restore a 1986 Chevy Caprice before the Dream Cruise

Watch below: Inside the Motor City Modified Auto Club

Inside the Motor City Modified Auto Club

Watch below: Part SeaStar, part Suburban, the 'Sea-Burban' boatmobile turns heads on the road

Part SeaStar, part Suburban, the ‘Sea-Burban’ boatmobile turns heads on the road

Watch below: Seeing the most unique cars at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Seeing the most unique cars at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Watch below: How Detroit's racing history is highlighted at the Woodward Dream Cruise

How Detroit's racing history is highlighted at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Watch below: Cruis'n Media showing off some of the best vehicles

Cruis'n Media showing off some of the best vehicles

Watch below: Three Detroit-area men say Pontiac GTOs sparked a friendship that has lasted decades

Three Detroit-area men say Pontiac GTOs sparked a friendship that has lasted decades

Watch below: The family story behind a 1961 Corvette at the Woodward Dream Cruise

The family story behind a 1961 Corvette

Watch below: 100-year-old Michigan-built fire truck to make its 7th appearance at Woodward Dream Cruise