WATCH: WXYZ-TV's 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise special

The 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise had the famous avenue packed this weekend with classic and custom rides.
WXYZ-TV is proud to be an official broadcast partner of the Dream Cruise. The sights, the sounds, the stories—come along with us as we experience Woodward on the 31st anniversary of the popular event!
Watch the entire special in the video below
The Dream Cruise runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. along a 16-mile route of Woodward Ave. It started in 1995 and is held annually on the third Saturday in August.
More coverage from the Woodward Dream Cruise in the videos below
Watch below: Check out what car expert Ken Lingenfelter saw when he was out rolling down Woodward Avenue:
Watch below: Looking at what led to the creation of the Woodward Dream Cruise
Watch below: Meet the father-son duo who helped restore a 1986 Chevy Caprice before the Dream Cruise
Watch below: Inside the Motor City Modified Auto Club
Watch below: Part SeaStar, part Suburban, the 'Sea-Burban' boatmobile turns heads on the road
Watch below: Seeing the most unique cars at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Watch below: How Detroit's racing history is highlighted at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Watch below: Cruis'n Media showing off some of the best vehicles
Watch below: Three Detroit-area men say Pontiac GTOs sparked a friendship that has lasted decades
Watch below: The family story behind a 1961 Corvette at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Watch below: 100-year-old Michigan-built fire truck to make its 7th appearance at Woodward Dream Cruise