ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise weekend has begun.

The annual event is much more than classic cars cruising up and down Woodward Aveune — it is a celebration of community, family and the stories that bring people together.

Watch Megan Lee's video report below:

Woodward Dream Cruise weekend kicks off with cars, family and community

"The cars are important, but what's really important is the people," Paul Stanczak said.

Stanczak and his son Ryan are among those who never miss a cruise. Ryan Stanczak travels from California each year to share the experience with his father and their 1967 Corvette.

"It's such a family affair and it brings people together and the stories and just walking through here and talking to different people," Ryan Stanczak said.

WXYZ Paul Stanczakl and Ryan Stanczak

For Paul Stanczak, the magic of the event is simple.

"I like to go up to the street and watch the cars go by. I like to see the cars moving because cars are supposed to move, so I like seeing that," Paul Stanczak said.

Everyone has that one car they keep an eye out for.

"Old Dodge Charger stunt car General Lee 01 color orange," Jerellee Harvel of Southfield said.

WXYZ Jerellee Harvel, Southfield

Thirteen-year-old Brayden Stocker says he's a car enthusiast and hopes to be a race car driver one day. He has two favorite types of cars.

"Probably a Corvette or a Viper ACR," Brayden Stocker said.

WXYZ Brayden Stocker

Car lovers can see all the classics starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.