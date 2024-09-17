Fain 'prepared to take strike action' if Stellantis 'contract commitments' aren't met

DETROIT (WXYZ) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is vowing to take action against Stellantis, up to and including a national strike action, if the company does not honor the investments that the automaker promised in the new collective bargaining agreement.

During a Facebook Live stream to members, Fain accused the company of trying to push investment into the Belvidere, Illinois plant until after the life of the current contract, which would mean any investment would need to be renegotiated in the next negotiations. He says the way the company is being run is leading them to down this course.

"We aren't the problem, the market isn't the problem. (Stellantis' CEO Carlos Tarvares is the problem, and it isn't just us saying it. Stellantis is currently being sued by their own shareholders. They're being sued by their suppliers. They are facing a national strike action from the UAW and even Stellantis' dealer network is sounding the alarm," Fain said during the stream.

The union and some of their locals filed grievances about the contentions. Fain said the union would be holding strike authorization votes at several locals "in the coming days."

For their part, Stellantis issued the following statement Monday on the grievances the UAW filed over plans to move Dodge Durango production out of the US: