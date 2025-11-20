Finalists announced for 2026 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicles of the Year

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the Los Angeles Auto Show opening up, we're getting our look at the finalists for the 2026 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicles of the Year.

The three award winners will be announced at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, January 14. Ram and Nissan are the only nameplates with two vehicles up for the awards. The inclusion of Dodge gives automaker Stellantis three vehicles in contention.

The 2026 North American Car of the Year finalists are the Dodge Charger, Honda Prelude, and Nissan Sentra.

The 2026 North American Truck of the Year finalists are the Ford Maverick Lobo, Ram 1500 Hemi, and Ram 2500.

The 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists are the Hyundai Palisade, Lucid Gravity, and Nissan Leaf.

“Once again, these finalists show the wide range of choices that consumers have in the marketplace. Our jury of distinguished auto reporters has come up with a great selection of fantastic vehicles that truly reflect the best of the best,” said Jeff Gilbert, president of NACTOY.

The finalists will be evaluated by jurors over the next few weeks, with their ballots due before the end of the year.