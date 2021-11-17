Finalists announced for North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year

(WXYZ) — The finalists for North American Car of the Year, North American Truck of the Year, and the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year have been announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The award is normally given out in Detroit at the opening of the North American International Auto Show's media preview. However, organizers say the location and format of this year's event will be announced soon, with the awards being announced in early January.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the North American International Auto Show were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have said they will bring the show back to Detroit in 2022. However, no dates have been announced.

This year's finalists are the Honda Civic, the Lucid Air, and the Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/GolfGTI). While the Civic and Golf are known names in the automotive industry, the Lucid Air comes from Lucid Motors, a California company with a plant in Arizona. The Air is their first model to hit the road, an all-electric sedan that was recently MotorTrend's 2022 Car of the Year.

This year's finalists for North American Truck of the Year are the Ford Maverick, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the Rivian R1T. Like the Lucid Air, the Rivian R1T is Rivian's first model to hit the road and the company just recently began delivering them to customers.

The finalists for North American Utility Vehicle of the Year are the Ford Bronco, the Genesis GV70, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Final voting on the winners will be conducted from December 30, 2021, until January 5, 2022.

