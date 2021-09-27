Watch
Ford announces $11.4 billion partnership to invest in new EV plant and battery production

David Zalubowski/AP
The company logo gleams off the chromed grille of an unsold 2021 Exlporer as it sits at a Ford dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:30 PM, Sep 27, 2021
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford is announcing plans to invest $11.4 billion to build facilities to produce electric vehicles and advanced batteries. The investment is expected to generate 11,000 new jobs.

“This is a transformative moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new era of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford in a news release. “With this investment and a spirit of innovation, we can achieve goals once thought mutually exclusive – protect our planet, build great electric vehicles Americans will love and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.”

The first facility will be known as Blue Oval City, which will be constructed on nearly 6-square-miles near Stanton, Tennessee. Billed as "the largest, most advanced, most efficient auto production complex in its 118-year history" the complex will employ 6,000 people and build the next generation of electric F-Series trucks and advanced batteries.

The second facility will be a BlueOvalSK Battery Park built near Glendale, Kentucky. This facility will employ 5,000 people at twin battery plants that will power Ford and Lincoln EVs. It is a joint venture between Ford and SK Innovation.

The three battery plants across the two complexes will enable 129-gigawatt hours a year of US production capacity for Ford.

Production at the facilities is expected to begin in 2025.

“This is our moment – our biggest investment ever – to help build a better future for America,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO in a news release. “We are moving now to deliver breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few. It’s about creating good jobs that support American families, an ultra-efficient, carbon-neutral manufacturing system, and a growing business that delivers value for communities, dealers and shareholders.”

