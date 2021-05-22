Ford CEO: Electric vehicle demand will transform industry

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A new electric version of Ford's immensely popular F-150 pickup truck might just be the catalyst that hastens America's transition from gasoline to battery powered vehicles.

Jim Farley, the company's new CEO, calls the introduction of an electric version of the nation's top-selling vehicle a watershed moment for Ford as well as for the auto industry.

The new truck, called the F-150 Lightning and due in showrooms by next spring, will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge and tow up to 10,000 pounds.

Yet Ford's commitment to the EV F-150 is hardly without risk.

