Ford F-150 Lightning hits the road to reality

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — This is a historic day for Ford Motor Company and the American auto industry. The Ford F-150 Lightning is rolling into reality. But don’t even think about ordering it.

They are sold out and supply chain shortages make it a challenge to produce.

“These are not a vanity project. There are no gimmicks. This is not for PR or Wall Street,” said Jim Farley at the rollout event inside the newly expanded Rouge complex in Dearborn. In other words, it’s an everyman, everywoman truck with a starting price of $40,000.

Did I say they are sold out? Ford started taking reservations last year and had to stop in December with 200,000.

They plan to make 150,000 a year in Dearborn but supply chain issues and chip shortages remain.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford tells 7 Action News, “Hopefully, we're starting to work your way through it and things are getting better, but it's still kind of hand-to-hand combat in many ways.”

With this, Ford is not only catching up but passing Tesla. And they are making sure the market knows it.

Emre Gol was flown in from Houston, Texas where he runs several businesses. He’s had operations in Michigan but has never been inside an auto plant until today. He’s trading in his Tesla for the Lightning, and it will become part of his fleet.

“Basically, we put a lot of miles and we love the EVS. The fact that, you know, you don't need any maintenance. We have a time of use plan,” Gol tells us.

Bill Ford also says, “Tesla's done a really nice job, and my hat's off to them. But, you know, they haven't done a truck like this - nobody has.”

The Lightning has a range of 320 miles and yes it does 0-60 in 4 seconds. We were given a ride in the parking lot of the Ford World Headquarters. It was real.

The first trucks will be delivered within a week. Did I say don’t even think about placing an order? Not happening.

The Lightning is also a power plant. It can even charge other EVs including Tesla.

