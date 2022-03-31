Ford pausing production at Flat Rock Assembly next week due to chip shortage

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Operations at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be suspended next week because of problems with the supply change.

The company released the following state about the situation:

The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford’s North American plants – along with automakers and other industries around the world. Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect. All of our North American plants will run the week of April 4, except Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

The Flat Rock plant was also shut down in May of last year because of the chip shortage.

Ford produces the Mustang at the Flat Rock plant.