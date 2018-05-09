Ford suspending F-150 production at Dearborn plant due to parts shortage

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ford says they are suspending production of the F-150 at the Dearborn Truck Plant.

The suspension will come at the end of the second shift. It is not clear how long the suspension will last.

The shutdown comes after a fire at a supplier last week affected production, due to a shortage of die-cast components.

Production had already been shutdown at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, which also makes the popular pickup.

Production fo the F-Series Super Duty is also down at the Kentucky Truck Plant. However, it is expected to continue at the Ohio Assembly plant in Avon Lake.

“This is a fluid situation, but we are working closely with our supplier and UAW partners to do everything we can to limit the impact on our production,” said Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president of Global Operations, in a news release. “It’s a full team effort and we’re confident that any impacts will be short term. The good news is we have strong inventories of our best-selling F-Series pickups and other vehicles, and customers won’t have a problem finding the model they want.”