Ford unveils all-electric F-100 as it targets aftermarket for electrification

(WXYZ) — Ford has gone back to the past for the company's next look at an all-electric future, unveiling the F-100 Eluminator Concept at the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas Tuesday.

Based on the 1978 F-100 pickup, the truck is designed to showcase the Ford Performance Parts Eluminator electric crate motor the company is selling online. The motors, two of which provide all-wheel drive for the concept vehicle, are shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

According to Ford, the truck has 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. The motor is based on the Mustang Mach-E GT’s traction motor and each produces 281 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque and is street-legal in all 50 states.

The motor is designed for the automotive aftermarket and is designed for builders who want to electrify vehicles. It retails for $3,900. Ford says it can be used in a "range of vehicles from modern to vintage cars, trucks and SUVs."

Ford says they are looking to develop more components for the Eluminator powertrain with other performance manufacturers, including "battery systems, controllers and traction inverters to close the loop on full turnkey aftermarket electrification solutions."

Ford has already launched an all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV and will be launching the F-150 Lightning next year. That version of the popular truck generated thousands of pre-orders when the company launched it earlier this year.