General Motors: Fairfax Assembly idled due to impact of strike in Wentzville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GM said Wednesday it has idled its Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, due to a supply issue caused by the UAW strike near St. Louis.

The closure comes as ripple effect of the ongoing strike at Wentzville Assembly, whose employees went on strike after GM leaders and the United Auto Workers could not reach an agreement on contract terms.

“It is unfortunate that the UAW leadership’s decision to call a strike at Wentzville Assembly has already had a negative ripple effect, with GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas being idled today and most of its represented team members leaving the plant as there is no work available," GM shared in a statement.

Fairfax Assembly employs over 2,000 individuals. GM shared that "due to the specific circumstances of this situation," impacted employees are not eligible for SUB-pay from the company.

"We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and that effects go well beyond our employees on the plant floor and negatively impact our customers, suppliers and the communities where we do business, such as in greater Kansas City," the company shared. "What happened to our Fairfax team members is a clear and immediate demonstration of that fact. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

Wednesday marks day six of the United Auto Workers strike. The Wentzville assembly plant is one of three plants nationwide to officially go on strike. The Stellantis center in Toledo, Ohio, and a Ford assembly location in Wayne, Michigan, have also gone on strike.

