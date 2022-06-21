DETROIT (WXYZ) — General Motors is confirming it will idle it's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant for four weeks beginning Monday so they can expand production capability at the facility.

The factory, which is also known as Factory Zero, produces the GMC Hummer EV pickup which launched at the end of 2021. The plant has only been open since November 2021, when President Biden visited during the grand opening celebrations.

The work, which includes installing new equipment, will take place over the weeks of June 27, July 4, July 11 and July 18. A GM spokesperson notes that the week of July 4 is a normal downtime week for all their plants.