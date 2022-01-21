Watch
GM to spend $6.5B, add 4,000 jobs at Michigan EV factories

AP
This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. General Motors is poised to announce next week major electric vehicle investments in Michigan. It plans to spend $6.5 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs at two plants in the state. According to a meeting agenda, Michigan's economic development board will approve an incentives package on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (General Motors via AP)
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 16:06:37-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — General Motors is poised to announce next week major electric vehicle investments in Michigan.

It plans to spend $6.5 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs at two plants in the state.

According to a meeting agenda, Michigan's economic development board is expected to approve an incentives package on Tuesday.

The Associated Press previously reported the Detroit automaker’s plan to partner in a joint venture to build a $2.5B electric vehicle battery factory in the Lansing area and add as many as 1,700 workers.

GM also plans to spend $4 billion and create up to 2,300 jobs by designating an existing plant in Orion Township as its third electric-vehicle factory.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

