Live Wednesday: Winners announced for 2026 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicles of the Year

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With the kick-off of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, the winners of the 2026 North American Car, Truck & Utility Vehicles of the Year will be announced.

The three award winners will be announced at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, January 14 at 9 a.m. WXYZ will stream the announcement.

The 2026 North American Car of the Year finalists are: Dodge Charger, Honda Prelude, and Nissan Sentra.

The 2026 North American Truck of the Year finalists are: Ford Maverick Lobo, Ram 1500 Hemi, and Ram 2500.

The 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists are: Hyundai Palisade, Lucid Gravity, and Nissan Leaf.

“Once again, these finalists show the wide range of choices that consumers have in the marketplace. Our jury of distinguished auto reporters has come up with a great selection of fantastic vehicles that truly reflect the best of the best,” said Jeff Gilbert, president of NACTOY.