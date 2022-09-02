President Biden says he'll visit North American International Auto Show

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden says he's coming to Detroit for the North American International Auto Show.

Biden was asked about the show during a White House American Rescue Plan event. He responded, saying he would be there because of he's a "car guy."

However, the White House has not officially announced a visit to Detroit at this time. So it is unclear when the trip would occur or how deep into planning for it the White House might be. Media previews for the show begin September 14.

Biden last visited the North American International Auto Show in January 2017 while still Vice President to Barack Obama. You can see our report on that visit below: