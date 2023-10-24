Stellantis announces 525 people laid off in wake of Sterling Heights Assembly Plant strike

(WXYZ) — Stellantis says they are laying off 525 more people in the wake of Monday's decision by the UAW to add the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant to the Stand Up Strike.

The layoffs, which were effective Monday, apply to the Sterling Stamping and Warren Stamping plants, which make parts for the Ram 1500.

Stellantis issued the following statement about the layoffs on Tuesday:

The UAW’s decision to take strike action at the Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant immediately resulted in additional temporary layoffs. Stellantis will layoff a total of 525 employees from the following stamping operations:



Sterling (Michigan) Stamping – 400 employees, effective Oct. 23

Warren (Michigan) Stamping – 125 employees, effective Oct. 23



The plants provide stamped parts for the Ram 1500. Production in support of other vehicle programs continues.



Across its facilities in three states, the Company now has 2,045 employees on temporary layoff. Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations.

The UAW announced Monday that the 6,800 workers at SHAP would be joining the strike.