Stellantis says Monday's UAW negotiations were 'constructive'

(WXYZ) — Stellantis is saying that negotiations with the United Auto Workers resumed Monday and they are characterizing the "discussion" as " constructive".

In a news release, the company says the talks focused on "where we can find common ground to reach an agreement that provides a bridge to the future by enabling the Company to meet the challenges of electrification."

Stellantis is highlighting this as an "opportunity to establish a framework" that will allow them "to be competitive" during the EV transition, including "identifying a solution" for the shuttered Belvidere plant.

In the news release, Stellantis says, "Our most recent economic offer was a compelling and strong package – nearly 21% in cumulative raises for hourly employees, an inflation protection measure, reduction of tiers from eight years to four and $1 billion in retirement funding."

The company ends its statement by saying, "We continue to listen to the UAW to identify where we can work together and will continue to bargain in good faith until an agreement is reached. We look forward to getting everyone back to work as soon as possible."

The UAW has not yet commented on the Stellantis offer or today's negotiations. At this time, they are only saying they held negotiations with the automaker today.

