UAW filed unfair labor practice charges against Stellantis with the National Labor Relations Board

(WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers say they have filed federal unfair labor practice charges against Stellantis with the National Labor Relations Board.

The union says the charges related to Stellantis refusing to provide information about the company's plans surrounding product commitments made in the UAW's 2023 contract.

The union says several UAW locals have filed contract grievances over the company's attempt to move Dodge Durango production out of the US, which they say violates the contract agreement.

In the news release announcing the complaints the UAW says union president Shawn Fain will address the UAW membership on Facebook Live, the UAW's YouTube page,and other social media accounts on Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 pm.

“In our 2023 contract, we won major gains, including a commitment to reopen an idled assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and to build the Dodge Durango in Detroit. We also won the right to strike over those commitments, if we have to,” said Fain in the news release. “Now, Stellantis wants to go back on the deal. As a united UAW, we intend to enforce our contract, and to make Stellantis keep the promise.”

The filings with the federal government are the latest in an escalating dispute between the UAW and Stellantis over what the union says is violations of the 2023 collective bargaining agreement. The union has threatened a strike against the company if Stellantis doesn't stick to the contract.

PREVIOUS STORY: UAW members rally over Warren Truck Plant layoffs

UAW calls on Stellantis to protect jobs

In response to the move by the UAW, Stellantis has issued the following statement: