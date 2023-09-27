UAW members & auto expert weigh in on Trump choosing non-union location for his MI visit

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — UAW members at Center Line Mopar told 7 Action News they are less concerned about the where and more concerned about the what when it comes to anyone showing their support for the UAW.

Maria Trbovic is a UAW member and has been a picker at Mopar for 10 years. When asked if she appreciates the former president coming into town to show support, she said, "Oh absolutely, from anyone at this point."

"We are transitioning into a different world in the auto industry with these EVs which could mean potential job loss," continued Trbovic.

EVs are one of the top issues Trump is expected to really dig into at Drakes Enterprises in Clinton Township when he speaks Wednesday night. He has been outspokenly critical of President Biden's push toward electric vehicles.

Professor of Business at Wayne State University, Marick Masters told 7 Action News that Trump will likely bring it up to UAW auto-workers, non-UAW auto-workers, and broader manufacturing workers.

When asked if it's odd that Trump didn't choose a UAW location to come to Masters said, "Well I think he realizes that his chances of getting into a unionized facility are relatively slim. In that, he wouldn’t be welcome.."

7 Action News asked the President of UAW Local 1248, Larry Wynn if he agrees with that sentiment.

He said, "Probably true."

Wynn continued that none of his chapter seemed to care that Trump wasn't coming to a UAW location.

Wednesday morning the UAW International Union posted a video on their Facebook page seemingly slamming Trump for making unfulfilled promises about UAW jobs returning in 2017.

It's worth noting the union has not yet announced their endorsement for the 2024 presidential campaign in which Biden and Trump are both running again.