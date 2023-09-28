UAW's Fain blames automakers for violence; Stellantis 'appalled' at his statement

UAW President Shawn Fain is blaming violence toward striking workers on General Motors and Stellantis, and the automakers are fighting back at the characterization.

In a video released on Thursday, Fain mentioned several incidents of violence against striking workers, including one instance where five workers were hit by a vehicle in Flint.

"We condemn this violence that GM and Stellantis are enabling," Fain said, later adding, "Shame on these companies for hiring violent scabs to try and break our strike."

Stellantis responded after the video, saying the automaker was "appalled" by the UAW's characterization of the incidents on the picket line.

"Since the UAW expanded its strike to our parts distribution centers last Friday, we’ve witnessed an escalation of dangerous, and even violent, behavior by UAW picketers at several of those facilities, including slashing truck tires, jumping on vehicles, following people home and hurling racial slurs at dedicated Stellantis employees who are merely crossing the picket line to do their jobs. The fact is, Stellantis has not hired any outside replacement workers, who Shawn Fain calls 'scabs.' Only current employees who are protecting our business and third parties making pick-ups and deliveries as they normally would are entering our facilities," the statement reads.