United States Postal Service to buy 9,250 Ford E-Transit Battery Electric Vehicles from Ford

(WXYZ) — The United State Postal Service has announced they will be buying 9,250 battery electric vehicles from Ford Motor Company.

Delivery of the vehicles, which will be Ford E-Transit Battery Electric Vehicles, is expected to being in December, as long as USPS completes the necessary governmental processes

“Ford is proud to support the United States Postal Service in delivering a more sustainable future for America by electrifying their fleet with over 9,200 E-Transit vans through the end of 2024. Built by our dedicated UAW workforce at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, vehicles will be operated by the largest electric fleet in the country serving communities on every street corner. Together with USPS, we are committing to cleaner air and a better planet,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO in a news release.

USPS also announced they will purchase all the components for 14,000 charging stations as part of the news release.

“We are moving forward with our plans to simultaneously improve our service, reduce our cost, grow our revenue, and improve the working environment for our employees. Electrification of our vehicle fleet is now an important component of these initiatives,” said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General, in a news release. “We have developed a strategy that mitigates both cost and risk of deployment – which enable execution on this initiative to begin now. I again want to thank the Administration officials and members of Congress who have assisted us in this initiative. Each has shown genuine understanding that our movement toward electrification must be thoughtful and deliberate, must appropriately manage risk, and must be consistent with our primary delivery mission for the American people.”