Vice President Harris announces $100 million auto industry investment during Detroit visit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Monday during Vice President Kamala Harris' Economic Opportunity for All Tour stop in Detroit, she announced that the Biden administration is giving $100 million to small- and medium-sized auto manufacturers.

The funding is in efforts to convert to electric vehicles.

During her stop, the vice president said, "These grants will allow them to update production and production lines for electric vehicles."

VIDEO: VP Kamala Harris speech during Economic Opportunity Tour event in Detroit

United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was at the tour stop to support the announcement as well.

The secretary told us the funding, "Will be a competitive process."

VIDEO: Jennifer Granholm's full speech at Economic Opportunity Tour event in Detroit

Fifty million dollars is going to the Energy Department's Automotive Conversion Grant program to convert manufacturing parts for internal combustion engine vehicles to parts for electric vehicles.

The other $50 million will go to the Industrial Assessments Center Implementation Grants program.

All of this comes as top automakers like Ford are attributing massive profit losses to the pressure of moving to EVs too quickly.

Republicans like Congressman John James are already reacting to the $100 million.

He issued a statement saying: