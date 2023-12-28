Watch Now
MoneyBusiness News

Actions

Average long-term mortgage rates dip for 9th straight week, sliding to lowest level since May

Mortgage Rates
Abbie Parr/AP
A sign announcing a pending sale is shown in front of a house, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Mortgage Rates
Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 12:09:35-05

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate retreated for the ninth straight week to its lowest level since May.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped to 6.61% from 6.67% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.42%.

Mortgage rates have been easing since late October, when the average rate on a 30-year home loan reached 7.79%, the highest level since late 2000.

The sharp runup in mortgage rates that began early last year has pushed up borrowing costs on home loans, discouraging both buyers and sellers from jumping into the market.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Dec. 30: Lions on 7!