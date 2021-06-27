Canton Farmers Market now in full swing for regular season at Preservation Park

CANTON, MICH (WXYZ) — The Canton Farmers Market is now in full swing for its regular season at Preservation Park, located at 500 N. Ridge Road, with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place to provide a safe and stress free environment, where shoppers can take advantage of fresh food and local merchandise this market season.

Moving forward, the Farmers Market will take place rain or shine each Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October 17, 2021, with the exception of July 4 and September 5. This open-air market will feature a variety of local produce and goods for sale, live entertainment, and cooking demonstrations. Canton Farmers Market vendors line-up may include the following, but is subject to change without notice: Avataar Arts – featuring unique avatar art; Baubles by Barb - featuring handmade earrings, necklaces and bracelets; Bittersweet Garden and Bakery – featuring a wide selection of pastries, desserts, and cakes; Boblin Honey - featuring a variety of honeys such as wildflower, buckwheat and more; Cookie Lab – featuring gourmet cookies; Deedee Bags – featuring bags, purses, wallets and face masks; Don’t Worry Bead Happy – featuring a variety of handmade jewelry; Hall’s Herb Garden LLC – featuring naturally grown peppers, herbs and vegetables; Joe’s Baked Wells – featuring tasty baked treats; Kapnick Orchard - featuring apples, apple cider, baked goods, and more; Kapolnek Farms - featuring USDA Certified Beef; Gateway Farms - featuring fresh produce and more; Lula Bre’s Sweet Eats – featuring artisan jams and jellies and other sweet treats; Nemeth Greenhouse and Farm - featuring fresh produce, cider and more; Olde Crow Primitives - featuring seasonal crafts, signs, and candles; One Tough Cookie - featuring designed sugar cookies; Pick Michigan - featuring produce, eggs, and tortillas; Regina Thomas featuring published books by this local author; Sign Woodworks - featuring unique signs and crafts; Simply Gourmet Fresh - featuring salsa, chips, and gourmet butter; Spicegrrrl - featuring classic spice blends from the around the world; The Cheese People of Grand Rapids - featuring a variety of gourmet cheeses; Uniquely Different – featuring distinct items and crafts; The Pasta Shop - featuring pasta and sauce; UP Pasties - featuring delicious pasties; Vera’s Kuntry Bakery - featuring pies, cookies, candy and more; and Waltz Cherry Tomatoes – featuring seedlings for various types of produce.

The Market accepts Bridge Cards, WIC Project Fresh and Senior Project Fresh. For more information about the Canton Farmers Market, visit www.cantonfun.org