Bar drinks you may want to avoid

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 80°
LO: 51°
John Matarese reports on some bar drinks that are bad for your wallet, your waistline, or both
(Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
Spring is a time to get outside and enjoy the longer days, often with an adult beverage at an outdoor bar or patio.
But a recent report in Money Magazine says there are some bar drinks you should avoid because they are either bad for your waistline or your wallet -- or both.
So before you place your order, Money says think twice about the following beverages if you don't want to overspend or pack on extra pounds.
Beware draft beer in dirty bars
Finally, Money Magazine says be careful of draft beer in nasty, uncleaned dive bars. It says if the floors and bathrooms are filthy, the bar may not clean their keg line.
That draft beer could pick up bacteria from a 5-year-old, never-cleaned draft line.
Dive bars are fun and inexpensive, but the report recommends you stick to beer in bottles.
Of course, alcohol in excess is never good for anyone. So if you drink, please drink responsibly, and that way you don't waste your money.
______________________
"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").
"Like" John Matarese on Facebook
Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)
For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.