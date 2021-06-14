Cell phone plans through cable companies could help you save money

(WXYZ) — Maybe you've seen ads for cell phone service from companies you wouldn't normally think of. More and more cable and broadband companies are offering cell phone plans, which could save you money.

Like many people, JD Mathewson was looking for ways to cut back on spending, especially on his cell phone bill. At the time, he was paying $170 a month.

Then, he got an email from Spectrum, his internet provider, touting its cell phone service. He compared the plan and made the switch.

"I’m saving about 50 dollars a month on my cell phone bill," he said.

About 5 million people now get their cell phone service from a cable or broadband company.

“Cable companies lease wireless capacity from major carriers and use WiFi whenever possible to provide service, and that saves consumers money," Octavio Blanco from Consumer Reports said.

If you already get internet service from Spectrum or Xfinity, or any service offered by Altice's Optimum or Suddenlink Brands, adding a cell phone plan to the bundle could lower your mobile bill.

“All three companies offer one phone line with unlimited talk, text, and data for just $45 a month," Blanco said.

They also offer flexibility so you can sign up for customized data plans for each of the members of your family.

Consumer Reports said there are a few drawbacks to consider. Your service could get slowed down if network traffic is high, fees or taxes may not be included, and automatic monthly payments may be required.

Consumer Reports says if money is tight, it could be a way to afford both cell phone service and an internet connection at your house.