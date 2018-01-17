Fuji film recalls wall chargers for some point and shoot cameras

(WXYZ) -

Fuji film is recalling wall chargers for some point and shoot cameras. The problem involves a risk of electrical shock. The recall covers more than 270-thousand power adapter wall plugs. They were packaged with six of the company's mirrorless camera models.

The recall only affects the wall charging unit. The company says the ac-5vf plugs may crack, break or detach from the charger. Right now there are no reported injuries.

You can run Fuji-Film's search tool to determine whether your Fuji camera is affected. Contact the company for a free replacement.