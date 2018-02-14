Metro Detroit mom develops product to help you stay healthy when you fly this flu season

(WXYZ) - In the midst of this horrible flu season, an Oakland County mom has a product she believes will help keep you healthy while you’re flying.

“We’ve all flown and you can see there are messes you can see, that have been left behind, and germs that you can’t see on other surfaces,” Gina Hoensheid explains.

Germs that can be your seatmate on your next flight. According to the CDC, the flu virus can live on some surfaces for up to 24 hours... E. coli and MRSA even longer.

“Inevitably when I fly with my family or kids, one of us always ends up getting sick,” she says. “And I thought, oh my gosh, there has to be a better way.”

A Better Way

So Gina came up with it. It’s called Seat Sitters… a reusable seat cover you place right over your airline or theater seat.

“It adds a layer of protection on the seat and for those who want to lay their head back, and take a nap. You can have that piece of mind that there’s a barrier between you and the seat, for a clean seat.”

Her Seat Sitter Kit also comes with a comes with an allergy mask and two sanitary wipes to wipe down everything around you.

“The tray tables are actually the dirtiest part on an airplane,” she explains. The kit also comes with a cover for the tray table.

“I did a little research and found the FAA only regulates the cleaning of airplanes every 30 days,” Gina says.

In the article “How Air Travelers Can Protect Themselves from the H3N2 Flu Virus,” Forbes.com mentioned the kit, which led to increased sales.

Michigan Made

Seat Sitters are made in Pontiac at Detroit Sewn, another entrepreneurial endeavor. Supporting other local businesses in important to Gina. Detroit Sewn also makes her other product, one I featured in a Mom’s a Genius report a couple years ago. That product is called SeatSational… it’s a seat cover that can be placed over stadium seats that allows for marketing opportunities for companies.

That business is still growing, but this one… “I see this one taking off even more,” she says.

And for those of you thinking you’ll look crazy bringing a Seat Sitter kit on board.

“So we kind of wanted to dispel the myths that you look like a germaphobe. We purposely made it black so that it looks a little more chic to be clean and it’s more stylish,” she says.

The Seat Sitter Kit disposable, but you can also wash it and reuse it up to five times.

It costs $15 and can be ordered on Amazon or the Seat Sitters website.