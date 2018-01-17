Mom's a Genius: Check out these cool parent-invented baby products

Product: Munch Mitt ($14.99 USD) and Buddy Bib ($16.99 USD)
Munch Mitt (3-7 months)
The Munch Mitt® Teething Toy is a “handy” teething solution that prevents the constant dropping of teething toys. It provides easy access pain relief for teething babies who are still learning consistent grip and direction and protects the hands from irritation due to chewing.
Three way-sensory:
Black and white polka dots and contrasting colours provides visual stimulation
Crinkle sound increases curiosity and helps with cause and effect
Buddy Bib features a removable and wearable plush sensory toy holds baby's teether or pacifier with handle. Provides baby convenient access to their pacifier or teether, while having fun interacting with their soft, cuddly, buddy. Soother/teether holding buddy can be removed and used separately from bib affixed to baby's wrist, stroller, car seat strap, etc.. Soft fabric bib with water resistant layer contains drool and keeps clothes dry and is reversible. Much like the Munch Mitt, the Buddy Bib is three-way sensory:
Black and white polka dots and contrasting colours provides visual stimulation
Crinkle sound in plush toy increases curiosity and helps with cause and effect
The Pello floor pillow is the newborn lounger your baby won't outgrow!
It cuddles a newborn perfectly, catches a wobbly baby who's learning to sit, is a comfy lounger for older babies and toddles. It's completely washable and really easy to carry around because of the two handles -- just fold it like a taco and go!
The loops keep favorite toys perfectly attached so this comfy lounger is always ready for a newborn baby, toddler or older child.
Also available at Nordstrom.com
BabyList - free “Hello, Baby” welcome box ($160 value including promotions) when you create a registry at BabyList (no code needed)