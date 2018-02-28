Mom's a Genius: Cool products that can help your kids read

(WXYZ) - Reading Month- March 2018

March is National Reading Month - a month that celebrates the joys of reading and the entertainment of a good book. Here are some parent-created products that can help little ones read.

Circus Vowels LLC

www.circusvowels.org

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1867376487/588430141?ref=436443&token=c44937a4

Product: Circus Vowels Interactive Reading Kit: 1 Circus Vowels book, 32 Letter Vests, 8 Posters, 240 Word List, 20+ Vest ideas.

The book Circus Vowels: SIMPLE, FUN and ENGAGING reading strategies that focus on the vowels. SIMPLE to teach and learn

Amazing tool for parents to read to their children to help them understand those crazy vowels.

Kickstarter campaign that starts TODAY! With each purchase, a Circus Vowels book will be donated to children in need; Circus Vowels Interactive Reading kits will be donated to classrooms in Title One schools.

UKLoo

www.ukloo.com

Product: uKloo Early Reader $15.95, uKloo Riddle Edition $17.95

Disguised as treasure hunt, uKloo games are award winning get-out- of your-seat reading games that gets kids excited about reading!

Excellent for reluctant Readers and recommended by teachers as an alternative to a book for kids that have a problem sitting still

uKloo Early Reader and uKloo Riddle Edition are also great games for for Easter hunting

The Kindergarten Tool Kit - take 15% off with code READ

www.kindergartentoolkit.com

Product: Full Kindergarten Toolkit $59, Lesson Booklet $39, Flashcards set $18

Created by a former Kindergarten teacher

The Kindergarten Toolkit is an all-encompassing guide to take the guesswork out of knowing if your child is truly prepared for kindergarten.

Our Toolkit is designed for preschool aged little ones 2-6.

The Storybox

www.jointhestorybox.com

Product: Family Package contains one board book and one picture book $17.99 plus $3 shipping, Board book package $14.99 plus $3 shipping, Picture book package $19.99 plus $3 shipping.

The family package contains 1 board book, 1 picture book, one ‘Challenge of the Month’ and one guide for the picture book

The board book package contains two board books and a "Challenge of the Month". Perfect for a babies and toddlers. Makes a great baby shower gift.

The picture book package contains two picture books and a guide for each book. This package is our best Value!

LeapFrog

www.leapfrog.com/leapstart

Product: LeapStart™, $39.99, Peppa Pig™ Playing Together, $12.99, LeapStart™ Learn to Read Volume 1, $24.99, LeapStart™ Learn to Read Volume 2, $24.99

LeapStart is an interactive learning system that gets kids ages 2-7 excited about counting, learning to read, problem solving and more through fun, replayable activities. The magic behind LeapStart is a stylus that reads invisible dots on every page, triggering questions, challenges, songs, jokes and more. The LeapStart library consists of more than 25 books. The Peppa Pig interactive storybook that builds reading comprehension and vocabulary skills.



Square Panda

www.squarepanda.com

Product: Square Panda Phonics Playset $99.95

Square Panda is a multisensory learning system designed for kids 2 years and older. It builds early reading skills using a tablet, library of games and physical smart letters.

Square Panda grows with the child and helps them become a confident reader using a multisensory approach, which research has shown is the most impactful way to help kids learn to read.

Parents have access to a Parent Portal, which allows them to keep track of their child’s progress and see problem areas in need of attention.