Mom's a Genius: Unique Valentines Day gift ideas

(WXYZ) - Looking to surprise the people that you love in your life with a not-so-average gift? We have some unique and unexpected gifts created by moms for this Valentine’s day!

Baked In Color - 10% off with code WXYZDEAL

www.bakedincolor.com

Product: COOKIE TINS: Available in rainbow assortment or custom colors (e.g. red/pink for Valentine's day) Small - $25 (12 cookies), Medium - $40 (20 cookies) or Large - $50 (30 cookies). COOKIE TUBES: 30 bite size cookies in clear tubes, available in rainbow assortment. 4 Tubes for $50

Chocolate chip cookies are America's #1 dessert and rainbow is the biggest dessert trend on social media.

Baked in Color offers the first rainbow chocolate chip cookies on the market.

Our cookies are delicious and beautiful.

Colors can also be customized for all of life's occasions (college and sports events, holidays, corporate events, parties).

Perfect gift for Valentine's day - send red/pink cookies to your sweetheart and the perfect gift to send to college students (match their school colors), friends, & family.

Baked in Color has been featured on INSIDER DESSERT, TODAY.COM, HUFFINGTON POST and countless food influencers have posted our cookies on their instagram feeds

Products ship to all 50 states

Mel’s Toffee - 40% off with code WXYZDEAL

www.melstoffee.com

Product: Sea Salt Pretzel, Maple Bourbon Pecan, Chocolate Raspberry, Plain Jane and Peanut Butter Toffees - $6.50 to $6.75

Bold and Unique Flavors

Pairings and collaborations with breweries

Internationally Award Winning

Michigan Made

Great for gifts

The Pearson Shop - 20% off all “Connect 4” personalized games order of $60+

www.thepearsonshop.com

Product: Personalized Connect 4 Hearts - $75, Personalized Connect 4 Circles - $75, Custom Connect 4 Game - $85, Connect 4 Hearts - $60

The connect 4 game can be completely personalized with names, a special date, your favorite saying, even a proposal. The cut outs are not limited to just hearts, almost any shape can be used for the cutouts.

There are multiple colors to choose from for the playing discs and custom color schemes can be used also. The whole game can be stained in your choice of stain

The entire game is crafted out of maple plywood and designed by The Pearson Shop

Game can easily be disassembled or left standing for display

Free shipping within the US

Nugg 10% off using code WXYZDEAL

www.nuggbeauty.com also Available at Target stores

Product: All natural Exfoliating Lip Scrub & Smoother - $9.99, All Natural Hydrating Lip Mask - $8.99

The perfect lip treatments for soft, smooth & kissable lips; work amazingly well and are must-have items for anyone with dry, rough or chapped lips Both products are all natural, vegan & cruelty free Lip Scrub has cocoa butter, jojoba and sugar granules to exfoliate lips and remove any flakes and doubles as beautiful balm if you just let the natural sugar and jojoba beads dissolve on your lips Lip Mask is formulated with shea butter, coconut oil and liquorice extract to hydrate, soften, nourish and condition lips



Hoopla - 25% off with code WXYZDEAL

www.hooplastudio.com

Product: Various Shades of HOOPLA mini-polish - $10, HOOPLA Treatments - $18.50 each or $35 for two pack

HOOPLA mini-polish and HOOPLA treatments are long lasting, beautiful nail polishes and treatments that are 5 Free, Made in the USA and never tested on animals

What is 5 Free? 5 Free means that our vegan mini-polish is free of the harshest, toxic chemicals of Formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, and camphor.

HOOPLA mini-polish is the perfect size so it is never wasted and TSA approved -- so you can throw it in your carry-on bag for easy touch-ups during travel.

HOOPLA mini-polish is available in over 40 fabulous and fun shades

Natural Red Essentials - 15% off with code WXYZDEAL

www.naturalredessentials.com

Product: Spoon Me Chocolate Body Frosting $15, Spoon Me Chocolate Sugar Scrub $10

Valentine’s Day Special: Chocolate Body Frosting, Scrub and Lip Balm for $25, Free shipping for orders over $35

Limited edition

All natural body care duo, gluten free, no dyes or harmful chemicals

Use the scrub head to toe to leave your skin super soft and smelling like chocolate.

Finish with our triple whipped body butter to have decadent velvety skin.



7) Pancake Presents - 40% off with code WXYZDEAL

www.pancakepresents.com

Product: "I Love You So Much" Pancake Mold - $11.95, "Good Morning" Pancake Mold - $11.95, "Happy Birthday" Pancake Mold - $11.95, "Happy Mother's Day" Pancake Mold - $11.95