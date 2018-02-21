Mom's a Genius update

(WXYZ) - For almost four decades Trish Crowder has been making custom swimsuits for women, first in her home, and then at a store in Warren, where she and her team have designed and created suits for the last 26 years.

Trish has now taken her company, Custom Swimwear by Exelnt Designs across town. She recently moved from the rented space in Warren to a 45-hundred square foot building she bought in Royal Oak.

Trish will officially cut the ribbon on her new location at 4732 S Rochester Rd. in Royal Oak Thursday, February 22 at noon. She’ll be offering specials and raffles all day as part of the celebration.

Big news for K. Carroll. Mom’s a Genius has profiled the Auburn Hills based company a number of times. One of their cell phone was featured as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2016. Their purses and bags have also been featured on Good Morning America and The View.

Now K. Carroll has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s “Entrepreneur 360 List.”

Kelly Burgin started the company back in 2002 in her garage when she was downsized from her corporate job. Today she operates out of a 65-hundred square foot warehouse. She has eight women on her staff, who help in the design of the bags and other accessories, and the operations of the company.

K Carroll was recognized for its balance of impact, innovation, growth and leadership.

And because she’s committed to work-life balance, Burgin operates her company from 9am to 3pm.