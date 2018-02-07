Mom's a Genius Valentine's Day Deals 2018

JoAnne Purtan
4:30 PM, Feb 7, 2018
2 hours ago

Mom’s a Genius Valentine’s Day Deals Once again Action News has teamed up with some of the women JoAnne Purtan has featured in her Mom’s a Genius reports to offer some great Valentine’s Day gifts… at great discounts.

ArtiSun Bath & Skin Care is offering 40% off on Valentine’s Day Soaps and body scrubs.  

Use code WXYZDEAL at checkout

 

Pancake Presents is offering their unique pancake molds for 40% off.

Use code WXYZDEAL at checkout

 

Get a beautiful Valentine’s Day gift box from Lots of Love Care Packages for 40% off

Use code WXYZDEAL at checkout

 

The Scented Bean is offering their entire assortment of coffee-scented candles, melts and coffee-related products for 25% off.

Use code WXYZDEAL at checkout

 

Kelly’s Karamels is offering a 20% discount on their 25 and 50-piece boxes of caramels.

Use code WXYZDEAL at checkout

 

Mother Mary’s Toffee is offering a free bag of their special Glee Toffee, a $10 value, with the purchase of a one-pound heart-shaped box of toffee. Choose from two varieties.

No Code Needed… discount reflected on website

 

