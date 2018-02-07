Mom's a Genius Valentine's Day Deals 2018

Mostly Cloudy
Mom’s a Genius Valentine’s Day Deals Once again Action News has teamed up with some of the women JoAnne Purtan has featured in her Mom’s a Genius reports to offer some great Valentine’s Day gifts… at great discounts.
ArtiSun Bath & Skin Care is offering 40% off on Valentine’s Day Soaps and body scrubs.
Use code WXYZDEAL at checkout
Pancake Presents is offering their unique pancake molds for 40% off.
Get a beautiful Valentine’s Day gift box from Lots of Love Care Packages for 40% off
The Scented Bean is offering their entire assortment of coffee-scented candles, melts and coffee-related products for 25% off.
Kelly’s Karamels is offering a 20% discount on their 25 and 50-piece boxes of caramels.
Mother Mary’s Toffee is offering a free bag of their special Glee Toffee, a $10 value, with the purchase of a one-pound heart-shaped box of toffee. Choose from two varieties.
No Code Needed… discount reflected on website
