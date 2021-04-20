Seeing high prices at the grocery store? Gov't reports another jump in food prices

(WXYZ) — Check your grocery bill lately? The government is reporting another jump in food prices for the first three months of the year.

According to the government's consumer price index, grocery prices have jumped more than half a percent in the month of March.

That could mean a 6% hike this year, after an almost 4% jump last year.

Jackie Thompson first noticed rising prices last summer.

"I think it's ridiculous, it is totally ridiculous. $15 for a steak," she said.

Last summer, basic strip steaks went up to around $12 a pound, while one of the cheapest cuts of meat, Chuck Roast, went up to $8 a pound.

The USDA said bacon averaged $4.72 a pound in April 2020. Now it's $5.11 per pound.

Bread averaged $2.44 a loaf last year. It's not $2.66.

So, why do prices keep going up even though product shortages have ended? One reason – fuel. If you have seen gas prices lately, you'll understand.

Shipping those goods is more expensive, and prices to make packaging are up, too.

The one bit of good news: Grocery store shelves are more stocked now than they've been in the past 14 months.