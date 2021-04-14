Watch
MoneyConsumerDont Waste Your Money

Actions

Wood pulp shortage cause price increase for everything from toilet paper to new home building

items.[0].videoTitle
Anything using wood or wood pulp is going up in price right now, and it includes everything from toilet paper to lumber.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 06:31:08-04

(WXYZ) — Anything using wood or wood pulp is going up in price right now, and it includes everything from toilet paper to lumber.

The Kimberly-Clark Corporation just announced it will be hiking prices on Cottonelle and Scott toilet paper sometime in June.

The reason? Wood pulp prices, which have jumped 20% in the past year due to shortages and soaring demand.

In a bizarre way, it is connected to the price of lumber, and dependent on the price of raw wood.

The National Association of Home Builders said it's also adding $24,000 to the cost of a new home. So, home building or any major home improvement project will cost you a lot more this year.

When will it end? The builder's group hopes lumber prices ease by this fall as supply re-balances.

As with all pandemic-related price hikes, the price goes up quickly, but will likely take months, if not longer, to fall again.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money Aside