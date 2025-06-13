Michigan shoppers warned about dried apricot recall due to undeclared sulfites

(WXYZ) — Turkana Food Inc. has issued a recall for hundreds of packages of Floria-dried apricots that were sold in Michigan and 18 other states.

The company warns that the dried apricots contain undeclared sulfites, which could cause life-threatening allergic reactions in people with sensitivities.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

The affected products are packaged in 200-gram paper packaging with lot number 440090478-15-333, UPC 2539560010, and an expiration date of 11/2026.

Consumers who purchased these apricots should not eat them and can return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

