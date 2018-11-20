DETROIT (WXYZ) - Black Friday has so much to offer but there are some items out there that are great deals and some items you should take a rain check on!

Metro Detroiters have long wish lists this year but what should you buy and what should pass on this Black Friday?

“Think TVs, iPads, e-readers, things like that, you are in luck,” said shopping expert Sara Skirboll from RetailMeNot.

According to the discount site, Skirboll says electronics are what you need to keep your eye on this Black Friday!

Best Buy will be the one to watch, the retailer offered up to 70 percent off last year on doorbusters. Second on the “to grab” list? Small appliances!

Not necessarily stoves or fridges, but rather small toasters, blenders, things that you can put on your kitchen counter. Great discounts on those items are expected at Walmart, which last year offered up to 70 percent off on home goods.

On the hunt for winter clothing? You should be! RetailMeNot says that’s where you’ll find some good bargains.

“Winter apparel, think sweaters and jeans, things you are going to use every day,” adds Skirboll.

Macy’s is one to watch for the greatest deals on winter fashion.

Before you get your engines running, keep in mind, there are some things to steer clear of on Black Friday. According to RetailMeNot furniture tops the list of purchases to avoid.

In February, the furniture manufacturers release the new models.

So, in January, stores must clear out old inventory making that the best time to score good deal on furniture.

But the shocker topping the "do not buy" list this Black Friday…toys!

“If you’re looking for the deepest discounts on toys, you’re going to find those two weeks in advance of Christmas day,” Skirboll added.

Toys, are expected to decrease in price as time goes on. Here’s the catch, if you’re trying to buy one of the hottest toys, it may not be available if you wait too long.

In general, keep an eye on the deals and plan your purchases wisely.