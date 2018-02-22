50+ immediate openings for entry-level positions at Dynamic BDC

WXYZ - A fast-growing marketing team in metro Detroit is looking to fill dozens of positions.

Dynamic BDC has more than 50 immediate openings for Entry-Level Customer Service Representatives.

The company has two offices, one in Livonia and one in Troy. Starting hourly pay is $11.

Dynamic BDC operates around the clock, and hours are flexible.

You can apply right now by visiting their website, http://dynamicbdc.com/.