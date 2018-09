(WXYZ) - Belle Tire is looking to hire workers for several locations at a hiring event on Sept. 20.

Those looking to work for the company can stop in their local store between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to receive an on-the-spot interview for all positions. That includes tire and auto techs, sales and management.

If you can't make it to the event, visit belletirecareers.com.